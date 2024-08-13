Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Crash On Busy Road In Hudson Valley

The crash happened on Monday, Aug. 12 around 2:40 p.m., when a vehicle hit a motorcycle at the intersection of Stoneleigh Avenue and Route 202 in Somers, according to New York State Police.

A preliminary investigation into the crash determined that a Mercedes-Benz driven by a 60-year-old woman from the Putnam County neighborhood of Kent Lakes had been traveling northeast on Route 202 when it tried turning left onto Stoneleigh Avenue.

At this point, it turned into the path of a Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Port Chester resident James Herring, Jr., who struck the Mercedes Benz's passenger side, according to authorities.

Herring was then taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

