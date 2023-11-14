A Few Clouds 52°

Man Jumps To Death From Bear Mountain Bridge

A 48-year-old man jumped to his death from a Hudson Valley bridge.

Kathy Reakes
The incident took place on Friday, Nov. 10 at the Bear Mountain Bridge near in the town of Cortlandt in Northern Westchester County.

According to New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks, New Jersey resident Aleksey P. Mikhaylov, of Northvale, was located and pronounced dead at the scene. 

 No signs of foul play were discovered at this time, Hicks said.

The Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office was on scene for the investigation.

