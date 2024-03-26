Man Found Dead Along Shore Of Hudson Valley Lake

The incident occurred in Orange County around 4 p.m., Friday, March 22 in the City of Newburgh.

According to Mike Neppl, spokesman for the city of Newburgh Police, a fisherman reported finding an unidentified man dead along the shore of Crystal Lake.

Responding officers found the man and removed his body with assistance from the New York State Police dive team.

The identity of the man has not yet been released so family members can be notified, Neppl said.

The investigation is currently ongoing. If anybody has any further information, contact the City of Newburgh Detective Division at 845-569-7509.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

