Man Critical After Jumping From Route 59 Overpass In Rockland

A man is in critical condition after jumping from an overpass bridge in the Hudson Valley.

<p>Working to save a man who allegedly jumped from the Route 59 overpass.&nbsp;</p>

Working to save a man who allegedly jumped from the Route 59 overpass. 

 Photo Credit: Spring Hill Community Ambulance Corp
Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in Rockland County around 11:15 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16 at Route 59 and Dutch Lane in Spring Valley.

According to the Spring Hill Community Ambulance Corps, who administered emergency medical care to the man, he was safely extricated from the ground using specialized equipment and transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla in critical condition.

Spring Valley Police have not responded to calls and emails for additional information. 

The man's condition was not known as of early Friday afternoon, Nov. 17, and his identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

