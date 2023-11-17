Man Critical After Jumping From Route 59 Overpass In Rockland

The incident took place in Rockland County around 11:15 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16 at Route 59 and Dutch Lane in Spring Valley.

According to the Spring Hill Community Ambulance Corps, who administered emergency medical care to the man, he was safely extricated from the ground using specialized equipment and transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla in critical condition.

Spring Valley Police have not responded to calls and emails for additional information.

The man's condition was not known as of early Friday afternoon, Nov. 17, and his identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.