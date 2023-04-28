Man Charged With Making Child Sex Tapes In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Richard Rosa, was arrested in Orange County on Tuesday, April 25 in Wallkill following an investigation that found he met an underage female with the intent to engage in sexual relations, said Lt. Robert McLymore, of the Wallkill Police.

Rosa was also found to be in possession of sexually explicit material involving a minor, McLymore said.

Wallkill Police were assisted by:

Orange County District Attorney’s Office

New York State Police

FBI

Orange County Sherriff.

He was charged with:

The use of a child in a sexual performance

Promoting a sexual performance by a child

Endangering the welfare of a child.

Rosa was arraigned by Town of Wallkill Judge Peter Green and remanded to the Orange County Jail on $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 secured bond, or $30,000 partially secured bond.

