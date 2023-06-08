Man Charged With Having Assault Rifle, Ammo In Hudson Valley

Orange County resident, Joshua Ayuk, age 30, of the city of Port Jervis, was arrested on Friday, May 19, during a traffic stop by New York State Police in the village of Saugerties.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, Ayuk was driving a Toyota Camry when he was stopped for a violation of state traffic laws.

While speaking with troopers, Ayuk stated that he was the Sergeant at Arms for the Red Devils Motorcycle Club and gave permission for his vehicle to be searched.

Nevel said during a search of the vehicle, troopers located an assault rifle without a serial number, two magazines loaded with ten rounds each of 7.62 ammunition along with 120 additional rounds.

He was charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon/loaded firearm

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of a weapon/assault rifle

Criminal possession of a weapon/previous conviction

Ayuk was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Court and remanded to Ulster County Jail.

