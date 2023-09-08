Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Electronic Stalking Of Ex-Girlfriend's Vehicle, Police Say

Putnam County resident Alexander King, age 31, of Brewster, turned himself in at Norwalk Police headquarters on Thursday, Sept. 7 on an active arrest warrant for electronic stalking, said Norwalk Police Deputy Chief Terrence Blake.

The arrest stemmed from an incident reported on Tuesday, July 4. A victim located a GPS and listening device on the ground next to their vehicle in a residential driveway, Blake said.

The victim had recently ended a relationship with King, Blake said.

Patrol Division officers prepared a search warrant to attempt to identify the owner of the GPS and secure its contents, Blake said.

Due to the complex nature of the case, the Detective Bureau assisted, and through their combined efforts King was found to be the one who affixed the device to the victim’s vehicle.

King was held on a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Sept. 8.

