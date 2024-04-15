19-Year-Old Charged In Hudson Valley Sex Crimes Case

Daniel N. Montesdeoca, age 19, of New York City, was arrested on Thursday, April 11, in connection with a recent investigation into the sexual performance of a child.
Montesdeoca was taken into custody after a month-long investigation by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau.
At this time, he is accused of inducing a child less than 17 years old to perform sexual acts over the Internet, said Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.
Montesdeoca was charged with:
- The use of a child in a sexual performance (felony),
- Promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child (felony)
- Criminal contempt
After being processed, Watterson said he was arraigned before the Town of Amenia Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center in lieu of $20,000 cash or a $40,000 bond.
Anyone with information about this case or similar incidents involving Montesdeoca is urged to contact Detective Cohen at 845-486-3827 or jcohen@dutchessny.gov.
Information can also be provided through the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 845-605-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com; all information will be kept confidential.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.