Man Caught With Illegally-Possessed Gun In Hudson Valley Traffic Stop: Police

Fairfield County resident Mathew Conti of Danbury, age 27, was arrested in Putnam County on a weapons charge on Tuesday, June 25, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, June 28.

According to the Sheriff's Office, at around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies saw a vehicle with an obscured license plate driving north on Route 22 near the interchange with Interstate 684 in Brewster and pulled it over.

After the traffic stop, Conti was found to have a revoked New York driver's license from 2017. Deputies also found a handgun inside the car, which Conti had no permit to possess in New York State, the Sheriff's Office said.

Conti was then arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. He was arraigned in the Patterson Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

