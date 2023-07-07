Overcast 80°

Drunk Driver With Gun In Pants Nabbed In Hudson Valley Stop, Police Say

A man from the region was found with a .357 Desert Eagle in the front of his pants during a traffic stop by state police in the Hudson Valley.

The loaded gun that found in the front of the man's pants during a traffic stop. Photo Credit: New York State Police
Kathy Reakes
Ulster County resident Jason Lynch, age 44, of the town of Lloyd, was stopped around 1:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 4 in a 2014 Lexus IS in the city of Newburgh.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, while troopers were speaking to Lynch, they learned that his license was suspended, and he seemed to be impaired by alcohol.

Troopers later determined that he was impaired by alcohol, and he was arrested. While being taken into custody, troopers located a loaded Desert Eagle .357 in the front of his pants, Nevel said.

Lynch was charged with:

  • DWI with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent
  • Criminal possession of a loaded weapon
  • Criminal possession of a firearm 

He was arraigned before Blooming Grove Town Justice and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash/$20,000 bond/$30,000 insurance bond.

