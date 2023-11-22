Man Accused Of Possessing Child Porn In Hudson Valley After Search Of Home

Dutchess County resident Daniel Arnold of Holmes, age 37, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 22 in connection with an investigation into child pornography conducted by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and the US Department of Homeland Security, the Sheriff's Office announced.

According to authorities, Arnold is charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child, a felony.

As part of the investigation leading to Arnold's arrest, several electronic devices and materials were seized during a search of his home, the Sheriff's Office said.

After being processed on his charge, Arnold was released and is now scheduled to appear in the Town of East Fishkill Court on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Anyone with more information about the case or similar incidents involving Arnold is asked to call Detective Sistarenik with the Sheriff's Office at 845-486-3833 or bsistarenik@dutchessny.gov. Additionally, tips can also be provided confidentially through the Sheriff's Office's tipline at 845-605-2583.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

