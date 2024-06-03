Man, 55, Found Shot Dead In Hudson Valley Parking Lot

The incident occurred in Dutchess County around 10:20 p.m., Saturday, June 1, in the area of 472 Main St., in Poughkeepsie.

According to Det. Lt. Matt Clark of the City of Poughkeepsie Police, responding officers found the man at the top of the parking area.

He was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, where he later died, Clark said.

Police have not identified the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

