Man, 25, Charged In Hudson Valley Crash Had Pills, Resisted Arrest, Police Say

A 25-year-old man wanted on a warrant who was involved in a Hudson Valley crash allegedly had pills and resisted arrest.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in Dutchess County on Route 55 near the McDonald's in LaGrange around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 9.

Julian M. Muhlemann, of New York City, was arrested following the crash after Dutchess County deputies found that he had a variety of pills and was wanted on a warrant by the New York State Police, said Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies attempted to place Muhlemann under arrest, he physically resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody, Watterson said.

He was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Resisting arrest
  • Obstructing governmental administration

After being processed  Muhlemann was released on appearance tickets before being turned over to the New York State Police on the warrant.

