Major Winter Storm: Here's Timing For New Round Of Snow, Sleet, Rain

Additional snow in inland areas with sleet and rain farther south is projected from late morning into the middle of the afternoon on Sunday, Jan. 7. For areas farther south and west, it will mark the beginning of the system's exit as it pushes east.

Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions most most of the day on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

A widespread 3 to 6 inches of snowfall has been reported inland, with some pockets reporting a foot or more of accumulation. An additional 2 to 4 inches is expected in areas farther inland on Sunday.

It will be mostly cloudy throughout the day Sunday with a high temperature holding steady in the low 30s.

Skies will gradually clear overnight as the temperature drops to the low and mid 20s with wind-chill values in the teens.

Look for sunny skies on Monday, Jan. 8 with a high temperature in the upper 30s. But winds out of the northwest will make it feel like it's in the 20s.

A potent new system will move in Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 9 that will be a rain/wind storm for most of the region with some mixed precipitation farther north.

It will be cloudy throughout the day Tuesday with a high temperature in the mid-40s.

Rain will become heavy Tuesday night with between 2 and 4 inches of rainfall possible into midday on Wednesday, Jan. 10 with breezy conditions during that time frame and potentially damaging wind gusts that could cause power outages.

