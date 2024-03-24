Major Geomagnetic Storm Hits Northern US: Here's What To Know

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a Geomagnetic Storm Alert on Sunday afternoon, March 24 after the G4 electromagnetic storm had developed.

The event was sparked by solar eruptions that sent plasma toward Earth.

"The public should not anticipate adverse impacts and no action is necessary," the National Weather Service Space Prediction Center said.

A geomagnetic storm is a major disturbance in Earth's magnetic field, often varying in intensity between lower levels and severe storm conditions over the course of the event.

Auroras -- both Northern and Southern Lights -- could develop as a result of the geomagnetic storm, according to earth.com.

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement: "While there have been no reported disruptions to the electrical grid or radio communication, state personnel are actively monitoring and coordinating with industry stakeholders and the federal government.”

The event is expected to last until the early morning hours of Sunday, March 25.

