Lucky Lotto: $150K Winning Powerball Ticket Purchased In Hudson Valley

One lucky lotto store in the Hudson Valley has struck again with another winning Powerball ticket, one of hundreds in the past few years.

Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, where a $150,000 Powerball ticket was sold. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Powerball
Kathy Reakes
The New York Lottery Tuesday, June 20, one third-prize ticket for the Monday, June 19 Powerball game was sold in Orange County at the Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh. 

The winning numbers were 36-39-52-57-69 with a Powerball of 1. The ticket, worth $50,000 was tripled to $150,000 after the winner bought three multipliers. 

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. 

The Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. When purchased, the Power Play option provides players with a chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes up to 10 times. 

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

