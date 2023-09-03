Lotto Jackpot: $9.6 Million Winning Ticket Sold In Rockland County

The lucky ticket was sold in Rockland County for the Saturday, Sept. 2 game, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers for the game are 13-37-40-45-47-52 and a Bonus Number of 9.

The prize-winning ticket was sold at Yas Quickmart on Route 59 in Suffern.

To win the New York Lotto jackpot, players must match six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59.

The store manager said people were coming in to check their tickets, but not the winner. He hopes they come in soon due to all of the excitement.

New York Lotto drawings are televised every Wednesday and Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

Winners have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

