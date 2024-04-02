Long-Duration Storm: Be Ready For Wintry Mix, Power Outages, Flooding, Hochul Warns NYers

According to the latest predictions, the storm is expected to arrive in the Hudson Valley, Capital Region, and Long Island on Tuesday, April 2, and continue through Thursday night, April 4, bringing poor travel conditions and likely power outages along with it, Hochul announced.

The storm is set to bring different effects to different regions: the Capital and upper Mid-Hudson regions may experience a wintry mix and 6-12 inches of snow by Wednesday night, while Long Island and the lower Mid-Hudson regions may see 2-3 inches of rain between Tuesday night and Thursday, which could cause flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

For rainfall projections by region, click on the two images above from the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour may also be felt across the state, according to officials.

As a result of the winds and precipitation, many New Yorkers are likely to experience power outages and hazardous travel conditions as the storm makes its way through the state, Hochul said.

"It is critical that New Yorkers monitor their local forecasts and take proper precautions as the weather unfolds," Hochul said, continuing, "I have directed state agencies to make the necessary preparations and to engage with local partners as we prepare for the conditions to come.”

Agencies now preparing for the storm include the state Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority, which are preparing plows and other equipment. Additionally, state police will be monitoring the weather and deploying extra troopers to affected areas as needed.

Residents are asked to avoid traveling unless necessary and to stock their vehicles with supplies. Additionally, officials also said residents should prepare for power outages by filling plastic containers with water and installing generators.

Power outages can be reported by calling these numbers:

Central Hudson: 800-527-2714;

Con Edison: 800-752-6633;

National Grid: 800-867-5222;

NYSEG: 800-572-1131;

Orange & Rockland: 877-434-4100;

PSEG-LI: 800-490-0075;

RG&E: 800-743-1701.

