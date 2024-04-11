Man From Region Charged With Robbery Of Gas Station

Sullivan County resident Ollen Eck III, of Livingston Manor, was charged on Tuesday, April 9, for the Saturday, March 16 robbery of the Sunoco gas station, and the attempted robbery of the Dollar General, both in Livingston Manor on Monday, March 18, according to the New York State Police.

Following his arrest, Eck was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail.

State Police were assisted by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and the Village of Monticello Police.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police at 845-292-6600.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.