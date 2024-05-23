Line Of Severe Thunderstorms With Downpours, Gusty Winds, Lightning Now Sweeping Through Region

A radar image of the region at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23, shows the areas (marked in red) where there are dangerous storms

Heavy downpours, gusty winds, thunder, and frequent lightning are being reported.

A few storms could have hail around 1-inch diameter, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings first started being issued around 8 a.m. Thursday.

After storm activity winds down, there will be clearing overnight, leading to a mostly sunny day on Friday, May 24 with a high temperature in the low 80s.

On Saturday, May 25, there will be a mix of sun and clouds, with a high temperature in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Pop-up showers could occur in the afternoon or evening.

Sunday, May 26 will be another pleasant day, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of around 80 degrees.

Clouds will increase overnight heading into Memorial Day on Monday, May 27.

Scattered showers are possible throughout Monday, and cloud cover will keep high temperatures generally in the low 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.