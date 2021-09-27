Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: EMT Dies At Ambulance Headquarters In Rockland
Lifestyle

Yale University Student Is Latest Jeopardy! Star, Hauling In $1 Million In 28-Day Win Streak

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Matt Amodio
Matt Amodio Photo Credit: Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

A Yale University Ph.D. student is the latest Jeopardy! star after earning more than $1 million in a 28-day winning streak.

Matt Amodio is only the third person in the history of the game show to win more than $1 million in regular-season play.

As of Friday, Sept. 24, Amodio won a total of $1,004,000.

"I had this as way beyond my wildest dreams going in," he said, according to an announcement from the show. "I knew it was a possibility, but I thought it was a very remote possibility, and to have it actually happen is unbelievable." 

He will appear on the show again on Monday, Sept. 27, and attempt to continue his streak.

In a Q&A with Jeopardy!, Amodio shared his advice for people to succeed on the show.

"Read. That’s the best advice I could give anybody," he said. "Read if you find it mildly interesting, read more about it. If you don’t find it mildly interesting, read more about it. You just need to know more, and then you will find that interesting too."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.