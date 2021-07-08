Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Woody Harrelson Spotted Bowling, Dining In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Woody Harrelson with Larry Perlitz and fans at the bowling alley.
Woody Harrelson with Larry Perlitz and fans at the bowling alley. Photo Credit: Larry Perlitz/Facebook

With movies, movies and more movies and series being filmed in the Hudson Valley stars seems to be coming out of the woodwork.

It's not unusual these days to see a mega-star at your grocery store. or even a local bowling alley.

There's where Woody Harrelson was over the weekend, bowling at Pat Tarsio Lanes in Newburgh on Saturday, July 3.

Larry Perlitz said on Facebook: "Woody Harrelson was in the house tonight bowling at Pat Tarsio Lanes Thanks for coming out with your crew tonight and thanking us for our hospitality."

The pin signed by Harrelson.

Larry Perlitz/Facebook

Harrelson is in the area filming a five-part HBO series, "White House Plumbers," that also stars Jennifer Aniston's ex, Justin Theroux. 

Set in the early 1970s, the series will tell the true story of former President Richard Nixon and the Watergate scandal that led to his resignation.

Harrelson is slated to play CIA officer E. Howard Hunt and Theroux will portray G. Gordon Liddy.

Besides the bowling alley, Harrelson has also been spotted at local restaurants and driving down the roadways in vintage cars to film scenes for the series.

