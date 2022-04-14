Contact Us
Winning Powerball Ticket Sold At Supermarket In Area

Zak Failla
The Hannaford Supermarket in Wallkill
The Hannaford Supermarket in Wallkill Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One lucky New York Lottery player in the Hudson Valley may be in possession of a valuable winning Powerball ticket.

The New York Lottery announced that one of two $50,000 third-place Powerball tickets for the Monday, April 11 drawing was sold in Orange County, at the Hannaford Supermarket on Tower Drive in the Town of Wallkill.

The second third-place ticket was also sold at a Hannaford location, that one in Albany.

The winning numbers were 05-07-24-31-34 with a Powerball number of 4.

To win the third prize, the ticket buyer had to correctly pick four numbers plus the Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot will now rise to approximately $300 million for the next drawing on Wednesday, April 13.

Winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of 1 to 69. The red Power Ball is then drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

