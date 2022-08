A winning lottery ticket valued at more than $19,000 was sold at a convenience store in the Hudson Valley.

The Take 5 ticket was sold in Dutchess County at Stewart's Shops, which is located at 6 Manchester Circle in Poughkeepsie, New York Lottery reported on Saturday, July 30.

The lottery said the ticket was valued at $19,513.

The winning numbers were 3 5 7 29 35, NY Lottery said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.