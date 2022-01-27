Winning $50K Powerball Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

One lucky New York Lottery player in the Hudson Valley may be in possession of a valuable winning Powerball ticket.

The New York Lottery announced that one of two third-place Powerball tickets for the Wednesday, Jan. 26 drawing was sold in Westchester, at the Tanglewood Deli on Central Park Avenue in Yonkers

The winning numbers were 04-11-38-49-69 with a Powerball number of 16.

To win a third prize, the ticket buyer had to correctly pick four numbers plus the Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot will now rise to $104 million for the next drawing on Saturday, Jan. 29.

New York Lottery was also reporting eight fourth-place winners, who claimed a $100 prize for matching four numbers, and 40 fifth-place winners who also won $100 for matching three numbers and the Powerball.

Other prizes:

Sixth place (matching three numbers): 1,111 winners for $7 each;

Seventh place (matching two numbers and the Powerball): 971 winners for $7 each;

Eighth place (one matching number and the Powerball): 6,991 winners for $4 each;

Ninth place: (just the Powerball): 16,118 winners for $4 each.

Winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of 1 to 69. The red Power Ball is then drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

