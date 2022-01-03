Winning $50K Powerball Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley resident is starting the New Year on the right foot after winning $50,000 in the Powerball game.

According to New York Lottery officials, the lucky ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less store on Main Street in Fishkill on Saturday, Jan. 1.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 6-12-39-48-50, with a Powerball of 7.

There were no winning tickets for the $518.7 million jackpot which is estimated to be more than $525 million for the Monday, Jan. 3 drawing.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

