Winning $41K Take-5 Ticket Sold At Convenience Store In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Crestwood Convenience Store on Crisfield Street in Yonkers
Crestwood Convenience Store on Crisfield Street in Yonkers Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A winning New York Lottery ticket worth more than $40,000 was sold at a Hudson Valley convenience store, officials announced.

In Westchester, New York Lottery officials announced that a jackpot-winning Take-5 ticket worth $41,205 was purchased at the Crestwood Convenience Store on Crisfield Street in Yonkers.

The winning numbers for the Take-5 evening drawing on Saturday, Feb. 19 were 04-09-14-16-25.

In addition to the top prize, New York Lottery paid out 161 $383.50 prizes for players who matched four numbers, 4,890 $21 third-place prizes, and 48,534 lotto players matched two numbers that won them a free quick pick ticket.

It is unclear who purchased the winning lottery ticket.

According to New York Lottery, the odds of winning the Take-5 jackpot by matching all five numbers is 1 in 575,757.

The five winning numbers for the Take 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

