Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Woman Dies After Falling From High Floor Of Palisades Center Mall
Lifestyle

Winning $20,000 Take 5 Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
One lucky Hudson Valley player walked away with more than $20,000 in the New York Lottery Take-5 game.
One lucky Hudson Valley player walked away with more than $20,000 in the New York Lottery Take-5 game. Photo Credit: New York Lottery

One lucky Hudson Valley player walked away with more than $20,000 after winning one of three top-prize winning tickets for the Take-5 drawing.

The winning ticket for the Wednesday, May 5 drawing was purchased at the Main Street Mini Mart at 220 Main St. in Beacon, the New York Lottery said. 

The winner will take home $20,174.50.

Two other top-prize-winning tickets, both worth $20,174.50, were purchased in Queens and Brooklyn.

According to the New York Lottery, the winning numbers were 01-04-05-09-18.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings take place every evening at 11:21 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.