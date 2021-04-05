Why This Rockland Boy Is Camping Out In Front Of New Paramus Krispy Kreme

Dough or doughnut, there is no try for a Rockland County boy and his dad, who are on track to be the first customers at the new Krispy Kreme store in Paramus ahead of its grand opening Tuesday morning.

Shae Fishman, age 9, and dad Matthew Fishman pulled into the parking lot of the Route 4 shop at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, April 4, after hearing that select Krispy Kreme stores give their first-ever customer a dozen doughnuts a week for a year.

Since living in Rockland County means having to drive nearly an hour for a Krispy Kreme store, the father-son duo knew they only had one shot at getting enough doughnuts to curb their Krispy Kreme cravings for a year.

And so, Shae and his dad set up a tent outside of the new store Sunday, set on spending two nights outside of Krispy Kreme -- completely unsure of whether or not the new outpost was even participating in the promotion they had read about online.

"The year's worth supply was Shae's first incentive," his mom Abigail told Daily Voice.

"Even if he doesn't get that, he is happy with being the first customer."

Shae and his dad passed the time by playing whiffle ball, ordering in Chic-Fil-A and drawing.

Shae told his mom that one way or another, he plans on bringing home doughnuts for his 7-year-old sister Elle, who has special needs, and friends Clara and Maddie.

Krispy Kreme is slated to open its doors at 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, at 247 Route 4 in Paramus (the 2nd Bergen County location).

Check back then to see if Krispy Kreme makes a sweet deal with the Fishman boys.

