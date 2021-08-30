Well-Known Hudson Valley Restaurant Serves Up Wide Variety Of Dishes

From chicken shish kebabs to baklava -- a popular Northern Westchester restaurant that specializes in Turkish cuisine offers guests a wide variety of delicious dishes.

The Turk is located at 20 S Moger Ave. in Mount Kisco.

The menu includes appetizers, such as zucchini pancakes and falafel, along with a variety of lamb, chicken and vegetarian dishes.

Guests can order Turkish ravioli, filled with lamb and cooked with homemade yogurt and garlic. Another menu highlight is the chicken shish kebab.

The restaurant also serves the "Spicy Ezme," which is made with a mixture of minced tomatoes, hot spices, garlic, onions, olive oil and lemon juice.

Spicy Ezme Jesse G. / Yelp

"Delicious! I had lentil soup as a starter and the feta-hummus dip. Both were excellent," Rick R., of Tarrytown, wrote in a review on Yelp. "They served the pita bread with a lemon and a couple spices that really added a lot to the lentil soup. I loved the olive oil-mustard sauce to dip the bread in as well."

Some reviewers also shouted out the restaurant's wine selection, which includes Turkish wine.

For dessert, guests can order chocolate pudding, baklava, rice pudding and more.

The restaurant is open every day from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Learn more about the restaurant on its website.

