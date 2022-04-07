Contact Us
Well-Known Actress Drops By Popular Hudson Valley Eatery

Nicole Valinote
Laura Dern
Laura Dern Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Georges Biard

Celebrated actress Laura Dern dropped by a Hudson Valley restaurant earlier this week.

Dutchess County restaurant Savona's Trattoria - Poughkeepsie shared in an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 5, that Dern visited the Italian restaurant for lunch.

The restaurant is located at 1 Collegeview Ave. in Poughkeepsie.

The 55-year-old actress and filmmaker has appeared in films such as "Jurassic Park," "Marriage Story," and "Little Women."

She also acted in the television series "Big Little Lies," and is the recipient of numerous awards, including an Emmy and five Golden Globe awards.

