Watch: Black Bear Makes Its Way Up Driveway In Hudson Valley

A Northern Westchester family received an unexpected visitor when a black bear took a tour of the neighborhood.

In Armonk, a Chestnut Ridge Road resident captured video of the four-legged visitor who was taking in the sights while wandering in his backyard at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24.

During the short video, the bear can be seen peacefully walking up the driveway, setting off a security light before making its way toward a nearby wooded area.

The Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) said that to avoid coming into contact with bears, homeowners should:

Keep garbage, pet food, and birdseed inside a shed, garage, or house, and remove bird feeders;

Move grills indoors or away from the home, and clean after each use;

Those with invisible fences for pets, use a leash in yards where the bears have been observed.

If a person encounters a black bear, they should back away slowly as opposed to running and not make any sudden movements.

However, if a person is feeling threatened by a bear, the DEC suggests they should lift their arms above their head and yell loudly at the bear while backing away.

“What’s important to remember, according to officials, is that black bears are a common part of the state wildlife and shouldn’t be feared — so long as you take precautions and act appropriately if you come across one.

"If a bear creates any problem, the New Castle Police will respond, and, if necessary, the NYSDEC. Otherwise, the black bear is natural to the area and residents should take the following NYSDEC recommended precautions."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.