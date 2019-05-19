Contact Us
Breaking News: Deer Hits Bicyclist During Popular Road Race In Rockland
Vote Now: Who Will Rule At The End of ‘Game Of Thrones’?

Joe Lombardi
"Game of Thrones"
"Game of Thrones" Photo Credit: HBO

“When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die.”

Poll
Who Will Rule At The End of ‘Game Of Thrones’?
Final Results Voting Closed

Who Will Rule At The End of ‘Game Of Thrones’?

  • Daenerys Targaryen
    5%
  • Jon Snow
    21%
  • Sansa Stark
    31%
  • Tyrion Lannister
    10%
  • Gendry Baratheon
    5%
  • Bran Stark
    10%
  • Someone else
    7%
  • No one
    11%

In just a matter of time, we'll know who will be sitting on the throne as the sixth and final episode of the eighth and last season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday, May 9.

One thing's certain. HBO seems like to set a record for most viewers. The next-to-last episode drew a series record, drawing 18.4 million viewers across all HBO platforms.

The show depicts two powerful families - kings and queens, knights and renegades - playing a deadly game for control of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, and to sit atop the Iron Throne.

Who will do you think will be the last one standing? Or in this case, sitting.

Vote in our poll now.

