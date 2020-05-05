Videos Circulate Of 'Murder Hornet' Killing Prey

Videos of massive so-called “murder hornets” with venomous stingers that have migrated from Asia have been making the rounds on social media, showing the insect killing its often larger prey with impunity.

The hornets have been shown killing mice, other rodents, coyotes, and large bugs. See video above - warning: graphic content.

It is unclear where the videos have been shot, though the invasive insect has reportedly made its way to the United States, in Washington State, as well as Canada.

According to reports, the giant hornet, Vespa mandarinia, has been known to kill dozens of people each year and could potentially devastate the country’s bee populations, which has already been on the decline.

Researchers say the sting of a murder hornet is painful and packed with neurotoxins. Even if someone is not allergic to the hornet, multiple stings have the potential to kill.

According to health officials, “Asian giant hornet attacks and destroys honeybee hives. A few hornets can destroy a hive in a matter of hours. The hornets enter a ‘slaughter phase’ where they kill bees by decapitating them.

"They then defend the hive as their own, taking the brood to feed their own young. They also attack other insects but are not known to destroy entire populations of those insects.

“While they do not generally attack people or pets, they can attack when threatened. Their stinger is longer than that of a honeybee and their venom is more toxic. They can also sting repeatedly. If it becomes established, this hornet will have negative impacts on the environment, economy, and public health.”

