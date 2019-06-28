Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Video: Rockland's Own Grace VanderWaal Starts 'Ur So Beautiful' Tour

Kathy Reakes
Grace VanderWaal
Grace VanderWaal Video Credit: Grace VanderWaal - Topic

Many might remember her as the little sprite strumming her ukelele when she won "America's Got Talent."

But now, Hudson Valley's Grace VanderWaalcis all grown up and is dropping her newest single before kicking off her huge 23-date tour that begins August 10 in Kentucky.

The new single, which premiered Friday, June 28, shows off the singing and songwriting talents of the 15-year-old from Suffern with romantic lines and a beat you can definitely get your groove on with.

Grace says on Facebook that she made the video for the song by carrying around a camera for months as she hung out with friends.

“This song is romantic but it’s also empowering — it can be directed at anything or anyone,” VamderWaal told Rolling Stone . “It’s also kind of a note to self… a song to boost your confidence. I always try to hide it but then when I’m alone and am looking in my bathroom mirror, I know I’m beautiful. I’m good enough. I hope everyone feels that.”

VanderWaal is also trying out her acting chops when she stars in Disney’s adaptation of the book "Stargirl," which will be released in 2020.

The closest tour date in Grace VanderWaal’s Ur So Beautiful Tour comes on September 14, when she performs at the College Street Music Hall in New Haven, Connecticut.

For tickets, or tour date information, visit gracevanderwaal.com .

