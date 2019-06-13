Video: Police 'Keeping An Eye' On This Black Bear On The Prowl In Clarkstown

Police in Clarkstown are "keeping an eye” on a bear that was on the loose in a local neighborhood and snacking on some garbage.

In a video released by the police, the bear can be seen pawing at and chewing garbage out of a bag before slowly making his way back to a toppled garbage can and opening it with his mouth.

The bear was spotted on the same day that a deer got loose at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Palisades Center Mall.

“Looks like Clarkstown is the town of wild animals tonight,” police posted on Facebook. “We are keeping an eye on a black bear in the area of Palmer (Avenue) in Nanuet. As seen in the video, they love your garbage!”

