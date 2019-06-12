Contact Us
* Video * Oh, Deer: Dick's Sporting Goods In Palisades Center Mall Gets Unexpected Visitor

Zak Failla
A deer was on the loose at Dick's Sporting Goods at the Palisades Mall.
A deer was on the loose at Dick's Sporting Goods at the Palisades Mall. Video Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

Oh, deer.

Dick’s Sporting Goods had an unexpected visitor on Tuesday, June 11, when video captured a deer streaking through the store inside the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack, and we have the video to prove it.

The Clarkstown Police Department said that an employee was able to safely help the deer leave the store unharmed and without further incident.

“You just never know what you will come across in a days work!” police said.

