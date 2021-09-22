Contact Us
Video: Kitten Trapped In Car Engine Rescued By Police In Rockland County

Zak Failla
A kitten found itself in a precarious situation after getting trapped inside a car engine in Rockland County.
First responders in the Hudson Valley came to the rescue of a kitten that found itself in a perilous position after getting trapped inside the engine of a parked car.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department and a Dog Control officer responded to a Viola Road residence in New Hempstead recently where there was a report of a kitten that got stuck inside the engine block of a parked Toyota.

The officers worked to dislodge the cat, doing some minor bodywork on the car to help it get free, and were able to safely remove the kitten from inside the vehicle.

Once freed, the spooked kitten darted away, and area residents reported that they didn’t recognize the animal, as it is believed to be a stray.

