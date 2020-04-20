Video: Bobcat Gets Up Close, Personal In Backyard Of Area Home

An area family got an unexpected visitor when a bobcat was caught on camera making the rounds.

The bobcat was captured slinking through the backyard of the Putnam County home on Long Pond Road in Mahopac at approximately 7 p.m. on Friday, April 17, before trotting off into a neighbor’s yard.

According to the NYSDEC, “bobcat are about twice the size of a domestic cat and usually smaller than the Canada lynx.

"Their fur is dense, short, and soft and is generally shorter and more reddish in the summer and longer and more gray in the winter.

"Spotting occurs in some bobcats and is faded in others. The face has notable long hairs along the cheeks and black tufts at the tops of each ear.

“Bobcats (Lynx rufus) are widely valued as a resident wildlife species in New York, although they are rarely seen in the wild due to their secretive behavior.

"All indications, including harvest trends, suggest that bobcats have increased in abundance here and in surrounding states, and observations have become more common in recent years.

“Based on analysis of harvest data, we estimate New York’s bobcat population to be approximately 5,000 animals in areas where regulated hunting and trapping seasons have been in place since the 1970s.”

