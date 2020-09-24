Video: Bear Finds Way Into Parking Lot At Apartment Complex In Nanuet

Residents in a Hudson Valley apartment got a “beary” unexpected visitor recently.

A black bear cub was caught on camera making the rounds in the parking lot of Normandy Village in Nanuet on Thursday, Sept. 17, taking in the sights before scampering away.

The latest incident continues a string of dozens of bear sightings throughout the Hudson Valley.

According to the Clarkstown Police Department, the uptick in sightings coincides with the shift in weather and limited food sources for bears.

The Department of Environmental Conservation said that to avoid coming into contact with bears, homeowners should:

Keep garage doors and ground-floor windows closed;

Keep garbage, pet food, and birdseed inside a shed, garage, or house, and remove bird feeders;

Move grills indoors or away from the home, and clean after each use;

Those with invisible fences for pets, use a leash in yards where the bears have been observed.

If a person encounters a black bear, they should back away slowly as opposed to running and not make any sudden movements.

However, if a person is feeling threatened by a bear, the DEC suggests they should lift their arms above their head and yell loudly at the bear while backing away.

“What’s important to remember, according to officials, is that black bears are a common part of the state wildlife and shouldn’t be feared — so long as you take precautions and act appropriately if you come across one.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.