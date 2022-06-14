Two Diners Named NY's Best In Brand-New Rankings

Two popular eateries were named the best diners in New York in a brand-new list from Food & Wine.

New York City eateries Veselka and La Bonbonniere were listed as the best diners in the state in the website's list of the best diners in every state published on Friday, May 27.

Food & Wine said Veselka, which is located at 144 2nd Ave., is a longtime Ukrainian coffee shop and diner that offers pierogies and borscht.

La Bonbonniere, another longtime eatery, was praised for its small-town atmosphere and popularity among regular guests.

The diner is located at 28 8th Ave.

Read the full report from Food & Wine here.

