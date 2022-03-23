Thousands Raised For Hudson Valley First Responder Whose Child Has Rare Cancer

Thousands of dollars in donations have poured in for a Hudson Valley first responder whose 3-year-old son was diagnosed with cancer.

Cillian McNamee was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a form of cancer that affects the nervous system, on Monday, March 14, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser's description.

The GoFundMe set up to support the McNamee family has received more than $41,000 of its $50,000 goal as of Wednesday, March 23.

According to the fundraiser's description, Cillian's father Richard McNamee is the assistant chief of the New Paltz Rescue Squad in Ulster County and works part-time as a paramedic for Mobile Life Support, typically working more than 60 hours per week, according to the fundraiser.

"However, the needs of Cillian and his illness will prevent him from working the extra hours he needs to support this young family of 5," the fundraiser's description reads. "On top of the newly expected costs of medical co-pays and travel, this reduced income will quickly place the family in a difficult financial position."

Cillian will stay at the Maria Fareri Children's Hospital at Westchester Medical Center to receive treatment, the GoFundMe organizers said.

