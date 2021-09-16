This Rockland Town Ranks Among Top 50 Places To Live In United States

A Hudson Valley town was listed among the top 50 places to live in the United States, according to a new ranking.

The Rockland County municipality of Clarkstown was listed 49th on Money.com's 2021 ranking of the Best Places to Live.

The site listed the town's state parks, including Congers Lake Memorial Park, among the reasons it made the list.

Additionally, Clarkstown has award-winning high schools and a growing number of celebrity residents, the site said.

The website also noted that job opportunities are expected to increase 15 percent in the next few years.

Money.com said Clarkstown has a population of about 84,700.

