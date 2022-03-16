This Rockland Location Ranks Among NY's Top 25 Best Places To Live

Several Hudson Valley communities are among the “best places to live in America” in 2022, according to a newly released poll.

Each year, Niche explores the best places to live in the US, evaluating factors that include crime, public school systems, job opportunities and local amenities.

Using data based on the US Census, FBI, US Bureau of Labor (BLS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other sources, Niche then ranked the top places to live across the country, led by Chesterbrook, a suburb of Philadelphia.

In the Hudson Valley, Greenville, commonly known as Edgemont, is a census-designated place in the town of Greenburgh in Westchester that ranked as the seventh-best place to live in New York, according to Niche.

The median home value in Greenville has reached 991,300 as of March 2022, while the median rent averages $1,396 per month while boasting some of the region's best schools.

“Greenville offers residents an urban-suburban mix feel and most residents own their homes,” officials noted. “In Greenville, there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Greenville tend to have moderate political views.”

Also in Westchester, Ardsley was ranked as the 14th best place to live in New York with an overall “A+” grade from Niche, which praised its “dense suburban feel.”

With a population of just 4,550, Hartsdale is slotted in as the 18th best place to live in the Empire State, with Niche noting that it is a popular destination for retirees due to its urban feel and proximity to New York City.

"I enjoy Hartsdale, it is a quaint village that is quiet and good to raise children in," one resident wrote. "It is a very family-oriented area, and when you're here, you feel at home and safe.

"Personally, I am more of a city person so I would like it to be more developed in terms of having things at walking distance," the resident continued. "However, it is very close to metropolitan cities such as White Plains, where, in my opinion, it is like a smaller, cleaner version of Manhattan."

The Village of Bronxville in Westchester ranked 23rd overall for its impressive public schools and crime stats, while Piermont in Rockland County rounded out the top 25 best places to live in New York, with Niche highlighting its nightlife and calling it “good for families”

Other Hudson Valley communities to crack the top 100 of Niche’s list of “best places to live in New York:”

27. Chappaqua (Westchester);

47. Scarsdale (Westchester);

51. Larchmont (Westchester);

56. Dobbs Ferry (Westchester);

60. Hastings-on-Hudson (Westchester);

64. Upper Nyack (Rockland);

69. Blauvelt (Rockland);

72. Bardonia (Rockland);

79. Pelham manor (Westchester);

80. Rye (Westchester);

81. South Nyack (Rockland);

89. West Nyack (Rockland);

91. Briarcliff Manor (Westchester);

93. Sparkill (Rockland);

95. Armonk (Westchester).

The complete methodology of how Niche determined its ranking can be found here. The complete list of “2022 Best Places To Live in America” can be found here.

