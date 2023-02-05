This NY Locale Among Best Places To Travel In 2023 New Report Says

New Yorkers seeking their next great vacation destination need look no further than their own backyard, according to Forbes.

Among the outlet’s list of the 50 best places to travel in 2023 is Long Island’s Riverhead. The historic Suffolk County town on the North Shore was admired for its many activities, including the Long Island Aquarium and the Jamesport Brewery. Visitors can also snap a picture of the “Big Duck,” a 20-feet-tall building shaped like a duck that was built in 1931, Forbes said.

The outlet also touted the numerous orchards where visitors can pick apples during September and October. Founded in 1792, Riverhead is the county seat of Suffolk County. Its population is 35,902 as of the 2020 census.

Click here for the full story from Forbes.

