This Locale Is NY's Lone Representative In Money Magazine's Best Places To Live List

New Yorkers searching for the sweet life need look no further than this Long Island locale, according to a new ranking from Money magazine.

On its list of the 50 best places to live in the United States, Glen Cove on Nassau County’s North Shore was ranked No. 37, the only New York locale to make the cut.

To come up with its ranking, Money looked at several factors that matter most to people, including cost of living, diversity, economic opportunity, and education.

Researchers also factored in health and safety, the housing market, income and personal finance, fun and amenities, and quality of life, which considered things like commute times and access to green space.

Glen Cove was praised for having “just about everything you’d want in a home base,” including beaches, parks, and a walkable downtown that offers plenty of restaurant and shopping options, the outlet said.

“With 10 miles of shoreline at their disposal, residents of Glen Cove have ample opportunities to get out on the water,” Money said.

“There’s a marina, multiple yacht clubs, and options for boat charters to paddle boarding, sailing and kayaking hotspots.”

Money also touted Glen Cove’s recent development on Garvies Point that features apartments, retail shops, boat slips, and an amphitheater.

With a population of 27,600, the city has a median household income of $93,000 and a median home price of $623,617, according to the outlet.

The most recent numbers showed Glen Cove had an unemployment rate of 3.2 percent, compared to the national rate of 3.5 percent, researchers found.

News of its extreme desirability came as no surprise to Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck, who captioned a Facebook post sharing the news with a simple, “But we have known this forever…”

Atlanta, Georgia was ranked as the No. 1 city to live in the US, followed by Tempe, Arizona; Kirkland, Washington; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Rogers Park, Illinois.

Check out the complete ranking of the best places to live on Money’s website.

