This Locale Is Named New York's Best Winter Destination

Planning a winter getaway? A new report has named the best destination to visit in New York during the colder months.

According to 24/7 Wall St., Seneca Falls, located in Seneca County about 50 miles west of Syracuse, is the best winter destination in New York.

The website created a list of the best winter destinations in all 50 states based on a variety of reports from other sites, including National Geographic and Reader's Digest.

Seneca Falls was named the best New York destination due in part to its festive holiday lights.

The website also noted that Seneca Falls is home to the "It's a Wonderful Life Museum," as it inspired the movie's fictional town, Bedford Falls.

Read the full report from 24/7 Wall St. here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.