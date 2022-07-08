This Hudson Valley Diner Ranks Among Best In America, New Report Says

A longtime Hudson Valley eatery is one of the best diners in the United States, according to a new report from Tasting Table.

The website shared its list of the best diners across the country on Thursday, June 23.

Phoenicia Diner, located in Ulster County, made the list thanks to its seasonal menu and use of locally-sourced ingredients, along with its popular coffee from a local roaster, Tasting Table reported.

The diner is located at 5681 Route 28 in Phoenicia.

Read the full report from Tasting Table here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.