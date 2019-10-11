This Hudson Valley Deli Named 'Best Sandwich Spot' In New York

From a Reuben to Monte Crisco to grilled cheese or pulled pork, everybody loves a good sandwich.

Citing Yelp reviews, a new Buzzfeed article highlighted the best sandwich in each state, with a hotspot in the Hudson Valley taking the top spot in the Empire State.

Rosticceria Rossi & Sons on South Clover Street in Poughkeepsie was the pick in New York with 400 reviewers giving the popular eatery a five out of five rating.

The deli features hot and cold sandwiches, paninis, salads, antipasti, and customers can even create their own sandwiches using artisanal bread, meat, and cheese products.

"Best Italian Deli north of Westchester," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "Prepare for a little wait, but who wouldn't wait for one of the best sandwiches they've ever had? Very helpful and patient staff behind the counter."

Another reviewer added, "This is not your average deli on the block. This is the best deli in the area and it is always flooded with people waiting to get their hands on the best Italian sandwich that they offer. You will be getting your money's worth as they stack the sandwich with soo much meat and everything is authentic and fresh. There's not much else for me to say. The rating speaks for itself."

The complete list of America’s most popular sandwich locations can be found here .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.