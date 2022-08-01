Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Firefighters Injured After House Fire Breaks Out In Area
Lifestyle

This Eatery Is Best Pizza Place In New York State, New Report Says

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
John's of Bleecker St.
John's of Bleecker St. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A popular eatery that has been serving thin-crust pizzas for more than 90 years is the best pizzeria in New York State, according to a new ranking from 24/7 Wall St.

John's of Bleecker Street, located in lower Manhattan, was ranked the best pizzeria in New York in the website's list of the best pizza places in every state, which was reportedly created based on a variety of ratings, reviews, and lists.

The ranking was published on Sunday, June 19.

The Greenwich Village eatery is located at 278 Bleecker St.

According to 24/7 Wall St., John's sets itself apart from other eateries due to the quality of its coal-fired pies and how long the eatery has been in business.

Read the full report from 24/7 Wall St. here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.