This Eatery Is Best Pizza Place In New York State, New Report Says

A popular eatery that has been serving thin-crust pizzas for more than 90 years is the best pizzeria in New York State, according to a new ranking from 24/7 Wall St.

John's of Bleecker Street, located in lower Manhattan, was ranked the best pizzeria in New York in the website's list of the best pizza places in every state, which was reportedly created based on a variety of ratings, reviews, and lists.

The ranking was published on Sunday, June 19.

The Greenwich Village eatery is located at 278 Bleecker St.

According to 24/7 Wall St., John's sets itself apart from other eateries due to the quality of its coal-fired pies and how long the eatery has been in business.

Read the full report from 24/7 Wall St. here.

